Spotlight on Ag: Feeding the world

With the world population estimated to reach 9 billion by 2050, today's ag producers are essentially challenged with feeding the world while also providing a safe and wholesome food supply.

You can help by getting unbiased and reliable facts about what you eat and then trusting those facts to buy with confidence from your local ag producers. To reduce food waste, learn about product expiration dates.

Future technology, research, and education will continue to provide answers. Get educated about what we grow and eat, and pass it on.

For KCBD Spotlight on Agriculture and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, I'm Danny Nusser.

