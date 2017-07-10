Littlefield man pleads guilty to role in methamphetamine distribution case

A 44-year-old Littlefield man, Arnoldo Mendoza Lepez, has pleaded guilty to his role in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy case.

Lepez now faces no less than 10 years in prison for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Earlier this month co-defendants Joseph Raymond Jaramillo Jr. and Zahir Rivera-Pineda pleaded guilty this month to their role in this conspiracy and are currently awaiting trial.

Police were able to arrest the three men after a May 5 incident in which New Mexico State Police stopped a vehicle driven by Rivera-Pineda that had around 20 pounds of methamphetamine. Agents with Homeland Security Investigations were able to determine the methamphetamine was destined for Lepez's house in Littlefield.

HSI agents coordinated with local law enforcement and the Drug Enforcement Administration and after the methamphetamine was delivered in Littlefield, they were able to execute a search warrant.

Inside the residence was Jaramillo and Lepez, and located in plain sight were several bundles containing the methamphetamine. Agents also discovered more methamphetamine inside a hidden compartment in the house.

The entirety of the methamphetamine located in the house weighed more than 8,000 pounds.

