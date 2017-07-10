Exciting Tough Talk Contest taking entries until July 21st

The Exciting Tough Talk Contest is back. Once again, you need to guess how many time High school football coaches, in the 70 plus Pete’s Pigskin Previews we do spotlighting your towns and your teams, say tough, exciting, ready and kids.

Enter the number you think and you could win a $750 dollar prize pack and hamburgers for a year from Wellington State Bank and Fuddruckers.

Enter your guess here: https://kcbd.pgtb.me/GFnh8B

Entries can be submitted until July 21. Pete’s Pigskin Preview starts July 19.

Last year, every coach said at least one of the words. This year adding a new word to make four words count could make the number even higher.

In the previews, you’ll meet new coaches, hear about their teams, their non-district schedule and their district schedule as Pete looks at all our area teams from home school to TAPPS To UIL Class 1A to 6A.

It’s going to be tough and exciting, but be ready to make your guess in the Exciting Tough Talk Contest.

