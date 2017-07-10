City to install sewer line near 112th Street and University Aven - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

City to install sewer line near 112th Street and University Avenue

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Beginning Wednesday the city of Lubbock will begin boring a sewer line under University Avenue and 112th Street. 

This project is going to affect the center turn lane near that area. Lanes on each side of the turning lane will be narrowed because of the construction work. 

Traffic may be delayed and drivers are encouraged to either avoid the area or use extreme caution.

