Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone accidentally falls in bathtub

A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub.

Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in. It happened at her father's house in Lovington, NM.

Madison just graduated 8th grade from Terra Vista Middle School in Frenship ISD. She was in the band, played basketball and was very bright.

"It is with heavy hearts that Frenship ISD mourns the loss of Madison Coe. We wish to share our heartfelt sympathy with her family and friends as we carry the burden of this tragedy together," said officials with FISD.

Madison was expected to attend high school in Houston, as her family was in the process of moving.

Her family wants to spread a message of awareness, and to teach children the power of electricity and to not plug your phones in near water.

