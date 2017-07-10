Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub

A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub.

Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in. It happened at her father's house in Lovington, NM.

Madison just graduated from the 8th grade from Terra Vista Middle School in Frenship ISD.

"It is with heavy hearts that Frenship ISD mourns the loss of Madison Coe. We wish to share our heartfelt sympathy with her family and friends as we carry the burden of this tragedy together," officials with FISD said.

Madison was expected to attend high school in Houston, as her family was in the process of moving.

"I call her my shining star," her grandmother, Donna O'Guinn, said.

Madison Coe was a 14-year-old, wise beyond her years.

"She was very smart, a very good student in school. She just loved life," O'Guinn said.

Madison had so much of her life ahead of her, as she made an impact on those around her with her positivity and kindness.

She was a basketball player and the number one chair with her tuba in the band at Terra Vista Middle School.

"She was just sweet to everybody and everybody loved her," O'Guinn said.

As O'Guinn fights back the tears, she says it is hard to understand why her granddaughter’s life was taken far too soon.

Her family says Madison was in the bathtub and grabbed her phone that was plugged into a charger in a bathroom outlet.

"There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone. And that was just very obvious that that’s what had happened," O'Guinn said.

Madison's family believes this terrible accident is something that could happen to anyone.

But now their mission is to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

"This is such a tragedy that doesn’t need to happen to anyone else. And we want something good to come out of this as awareness of not using your cell phone in the bathroom as it is plugged in and charging," O'Guinn said.

The post about Coe on Facebook continues to be shared, opening up many eyes to the power of electricity, and the danger of plugging in any electrical appliance near water.

"It’s overwhelming to realize that there are people that we don’t even know and we’ll probably never even meet that have taken this message and shared it to protect another child or even an adult. We don’t want to lose anybody," O'Guinn said.

So as Madison’s family mourns her loss, they have hope that this message will resonate with anyone who hears it.

It’s the positivity she always carried with her, continuing to make a difference in the world.

"We need to be aware. We need to teach our children that electricity and water do not mix," O'Guinn said. "She’s just going to be greatly missed by all of us. She has a special place in my heart."

There will be a memorial service for Madison Coe on Saturday, July 15th, at 2:00 p.m. at Kings Ridge Church of Christ in Lubbock. The address is 4201 98th Street.

Madison's mother posted details for a memorial scheduled for Saturday:

"On Saturday, July 15th at 6:30 p.m. the family and friends of Madison Coe will be having a balloon/candlelight memorial at Terra Vista Middle School. Everyone is invited to celebrate the memory of an amazing young lady. She made such an impact on so many people! We will be releasing orange balloons and sharing memories."

