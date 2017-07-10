Local tanning salon closes door without any warning

KCBD viewers reached out to us about the closing of Body Bronze, a local tanning salon in Lubbock.

NewsChannel 11 stopped by the Body Bronze in the Lakeridge Shopping Center, and found a note on the door that said, "Business closed permanently."

After some research, we were able to confirm through Linked-In that Body Bronze is owned by David Dyess.

KCBD tried to get in contact with him in a variety of ways today, but was not able to talk with him.

After, several viewers reached out to us about the situation, wanting to know how they can get their money back, we spoke with Fernando Bustos, a Lubbock attorney, about the legal rights clients have to get their money back.

Bustos advises clients to carefully look over their contracts they entered into to see what their rights and remedies are.

We heard from clients who said they had recently paid for a membership, only to find out by the sign on the door that the business is closed.

And, Bustos says there are several different actions clients can take because of this.

"One potential theory is fraudulent inducement. They could be sued by their customers for fraudulently inducing them to sign membership contracts," Bustos said.

Bustos said clients could also put the company into in-voluntary bankruptcy, file individual lawsuits, or sue for breach of contract.

If a client decides to take legal action, they will need their contract and proof of payment of the membership.

Bustos also advises clients thinking about taking legal against the company, to contact an attorney of their choice to figure out their best option.

