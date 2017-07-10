Thomas Howard's Youth Football Camp comes to Lubbock

The late Thomas Howard Junior's legacy lives on.

The former Estacado Matador and NFL Linebacker will be remembered Saturday, the day after his birthday, as the first Thomas Howard's Youth Football Camp will take place at Estacado High school.

In 2013, Howard was killed in a car crash in California.

The 30 year-old walked on at the University of Texas El Paso and became a scholarship starter. He was drafted in the second round by the Oakland Raiders in the 2006 NFL Draft.

The Thomas Howard Football Camp is Saturday, July 15th at 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Estacado High.

It is $20 per camper and ages 7-18.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.