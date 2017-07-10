Police identify victim in Wagner Park fatal shooting

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.
A Russian lawyer tells NBC's "Today" that she was summoned to Trump Tower during last year's presidential campaign to meet with Donald Trump Jr. and asked if she had information on the Clinton campaign.
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.
According to officials with the Sweetwater Police Department, K-9 Stalin found approximately 125 pounds of suspected liquid methamphetamine, which has an approximate street value of $10.8 million, during a vehicle search on Monday.
