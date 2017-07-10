Police identify victim in Wagner Park fatal shooting

A 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting at Wagner Park, located at Elgin Ave and 26th St.

Police have identified the victim as Jose Luis Gomez.

Police responded to the scene at around 6:20 p.m. Monday, and witnesses say there were two men fighting. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The suspect ran off, and two other people in the park tried to resuscitate the victim.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimeline at 806-741-1000. They have yet to release a description of the suspect.

