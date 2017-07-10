UPDATE: Man dead after being shot at Wagner Park

A 23-year-old man is dead after an altercation at Wagner Park, located at Elgin Ave & 26th St.

Police responded to the scene at around 6:20 p.m. Monday, and witnesses say there were two men who were fighting. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The suspect fled, and two other people in the park tried to resuscitate the victim.

Police are now going door to door asking people if they have any information about this incident. They have yet to release a description of the suspect, but do urge anyone with information to call crimeline at 806-741-1000.

