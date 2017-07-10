Protection from Summer Eye Injuries

Backyard barbecues are a seasonal staple, but summer heat makes it extra important to keep food safety in mind.
Most people don't like talking about dying, especially their own death. But it's important to let your loved ones know how you'd like your medical care handled when your "time" comes.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the first new drug for sickle cell disease in nearly two decades.
Kids love to play in sandboxes, and it helps them develop motor and social skills.
Bullying can come with a hefty hidden cost for U.S. schools, a new study finds.
Most people don't like talking about dying, especially their own death. But it's important to let your loved ones know how you'd like your medical care handled when your "time" comes.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the first new drug for sickle cell disease in nearly two decades.
Intense summer heat can be downright dangerous.
Shingles may be tied to an increased risk for heart disease, a new study suggests.
Make sure safety is part of kids' summer fun.
