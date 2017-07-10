Texas Tech Unveils Renovated Red Raider Football Locker Room - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Texas Tech Unveils Renovated Red Raider Football Locker Room

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: Pete Christy, KCBD Source: Pete Christy, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Texas Tech Head Coach Kliff Kingbury welcomed players back from a week-long break between summer school sessions, surprising them by letting them in their newly renovated locker room inside the Football Training Facility.

It’s a $1.6 million dollar project that features a state of the art lightening system and 60-inch televisions in the facility.

There is an assortment of different Red Raider football helmets on display as you walk in the locker room with a lighted Double T up on the ceiling.

“We are fortunate that our administration and donors actively invest in our student-athletes, who spend countless hours in the FTF during the year,” Kingsbury said in a Texas Tech news release. “These renovations will not only greatly impact their lives but also the future of our program as we continue to recruit future student-athletes to this great university.”

Red Raider Quarterback Nic Shimonek was honored to be in the new digs.

“Yeah it’s awesome. I think we took this upstairs locker room for granted at times," Shimonek said. "It’s what you work for.  The plan obviously now is to go out and prove this. We earned this. What is boils down to is winning games.”

Running Backs Coach Jabbar Juluke says this upgrade can only help the team as the 2017 season approaches.

“This day and age, kids are impressionistic about what’s going on," Juluke said. "To see they have a beautiful place they can come and relax and have an opportunity to fraternize with their friends and become closer as teammates in a nice environment is always a positive for us to have.”

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • All rise as Judge smashes his way to Home Run Derby title

    All rise as Judge smashes his way to Home Run Derby title

    Monday, July 10 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-07-11 02:40:13 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 4:09 AM EDT2017-07-11 08:09:07 GMT

    Aaron Judge dominated the All-Star Home Run Derby in the same manner he has smashed his way through his rookie season, hitting drives up to 513 feet and beating Minnesota's Miguel Sano 11-10 in the final.

    Aaron Judge dominated the All-Star Home Run Derby in the same manner he has smashed his way through his rookie season, hitting drives up to 513 feet and beating Minnesota's Miguel Sano 11-10 in the final.

  • Texas Tech Unveils Renovated Red Raider Football Locker Room

    Texas Tech Unveils Renovated Red Raider Football Locker Room

    Monday, July 10 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-07-11 03:36:22 GMT
    Source: Pete Christy, KCBDSource: Pete Christy, KCBD

    Texas Tech Head Coach Kliff Kingbury welcomed players back from a week long break between summer school sessions, surprising them by letting them in their newly renovated locker room inside the Football Training Facility.

    Texas Tech Head Coach Kliff Kingbury welcomed players back from a week long break between summer school sessions, surprising them by letting them in their newly renovated locker room inside the Football Training Facility.

  • Thomas Howard's Youth Football Camp comes to Lubbock

    Thomas Howard's Youth Football Camp comes to Lubbock

    Monday, July 10 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-07-10 23:32:08 GMT

    The former Estacado Matador and NFL Linebacker will be remembered this Saturday, the day after his birthday as the first Thomas Howard's Youth Football Camp will take place at Estacado High school. In 2013, Howard was killed in a car crash in California.

    The late Thomas Howard Junior's legacy lives on. The former Estacado Matador and NFL Linebacker will be remembered this Saturday, the day after his birthday as the first Thomas Howard's Youth Football Camp will take place at Estacado High school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly