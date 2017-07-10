Texas Tech Unveils Renovated Red Raider Football Locker Room

Aaron Judge dominated the All-Star Home Run Derby in the same manner he has smashed his way through his rookie season, hitting drives up to 513 feet and beating Minnesota's Miguel Sano 11-10 in the final.
Texas Tech Head Coach Kliff Kingbury welcomed players back from a week long break between summer school sessions, surprising them by letting them in their newly renovated locker room inside the Football Training Facility.
The former Estacado Matador and NFL Linebacker will be remembered this Saturday, the day after his birthday as the first Thomas Howard's Youth Football Camp will take place at Estacado High school. In 2013, Howard was killed in a car crash in California.
The late Thomas Howard Junior's legacy lives on. The former Estacado Matador and NFL Linebacker will be remembered this Saturday, the day after his birthday as the first Thomas Howard's Youth Football Camp will take place at Estacado High school.
Morton has hired Shean Abston to be the New Head Football Coach and Athletic Director of the Morton Indians.
Lockney has promoted Richard Jackson to be the new head football coach of the Lockney Longhorns.
