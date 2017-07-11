Lion Pride: Trinity Christian Early Education Center - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lion Pride: Trinity Christian Early Education Center

By Kembra Gerner, Digital Marketing Manager
Take a look inside the Early Education Center at Trinity Christian, where children ranging from 8 weeks to 4 years old can participate in a flexible learning and activities program. A fun, caring, and safe atmosphere gives kids the ability to make friends, have fun with musical instruments, or even begin learning Spanish. With a hot lunch program and low teacher-student ratios, parents can feel confident in the environment and education provided by Trinity Christian's Early Education program. 

