Liquid meth worth $10.8 million found by K-9 during vehicle search

According to officials with the Sweetwater Police Department, K-9 Stalin found approximately 125 pounds of suspected liquid methamphetamine, which has an approximate street value of $10.8 million, during a vehicle search on Monday.

K-9 Stalin is a member of Sweetwater Police Department's K-9 division and was called to assist Mitchell County Sheriff's Office and the 32nd Judicial District Attorney's Office with the vehicle search in Mitchell County, which is just west of Nolan County. Sweetwater is in Nolan County.

"Great police work and great teamwork to get these dangerous drugs off our streets!" said Sweetwater PD in a Facebook post.

According to officials with the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office, David Fernandez Garcia, 26, of Andrews, Texas, was taken into custody following the traffic stop and charged with 1st-degree felony possession of a controlled substance and is being held in the county jail. No bond has been set at the time this story was published.

