Wayland to update science building with $500,000 grant from Moody Foundation

Wayland Baptist University's Moody Science Building is getting an upgrade after the university received a $500,000 grant from the Moody Foundation in Galveston.

This update is part of Wayland's Impact 2020 campaign. The Moody Foundation has been an integral part of Wayland Baptist as it originally donated $250,000 to construct the original building.

“(The Moody's) looked at it as a legacy gift,” Mike Melcher, Wayland executive director of advacement, said. “They were very interested in the legacy of the building and the legacy of Wayland.”

This project will be part of an existing $4 million project to renovate the building and will include upgrades to sciences labs, its auditorium, safety measure and infrastructure and endowments that will benefit students.

