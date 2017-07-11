Police: Suspect in deadly Lubbock shooting arrested in Levelland

Police say 29-year-old Stephen Joseph Buckley Jr. has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Monday evening at Wagner Park in Lubbock. Buckley was found in Levelland.

Officers with the Lubbock Police Department were called to Wagner Park at Elgin Ave. and 26th Street around 6:20 p.m. Monday. Witnesses told police two men were fighting and one pulled a gun and shot the other.

Nearby neighbors say they have never seen anything like this happen in the area.

"It's a real good, peaceful park. What happened, here I don't know."

The morning after the shooting, the park was filled with young kids and parents, many unaware of what had happened just the night before, in a park they take their children to often.

Regular park-goers now say this incident will make them more aware of their surroundings.

"If I see people shouting, maybe just pick up the kids and go."

The victim, 23-year-old Jose Luis Gomez, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, now identified as Buckley, ran from the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Detective George Madrigal at 806-775-3072 or Crimeline at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

