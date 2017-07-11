Manheim Auto searching for vehicles stolen from lot - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Manheim Auto searching for vehicles stolen from lot

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Source: South Plains Auto Theft Task Force Source: South Plains Auto Theft Task Force
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Manheim Auto Auction on 98th Street and Highway 87 is asking for the public's help after vehicles were stolen from its lot.

The company reported that on July 4, seven vehicles were stolen from its lot but five have since been found abandoned. Two vehicles are still not found.

Those two vehicles are described as a black 2016 Dodge 2500 Larime pickup truck  and a red 2013 Dodge Charger. 

They are asking for any information to be reported by phone to the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office, at 806-775-1600; the South Plains Auto Theft Task Force, at 806-775-1569 or Lubbock police's crimeline at 806-741-1000.

