Manheim Auto searching for vehicles stolen from lot

Manheim Auto Auction on 98th Street and Highway 87 is asking for the public's help after vehicles were stolen from its lot.

The company reported that on July 4, seven vehicles were stolen from its lot but five have since been found abandoned. Two vehicles are still not found.

Those two vehicles are described as a black 2016 Dodge 2500 Larime pickup truck and a red 2013 Dodge Charger.

They are asking for any information to be reported by phone to the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office, at 806-775-1600; the South Plains Auto Theft Task Force, at 806-775-1569 or Lubbock police's crimeline at 806-741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.