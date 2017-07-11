Mahomes to appear at McGavock Nissan; proceeds go to 2 charities

Former Texas Tech quarterback and current Kansas City Chief, Patrick Mahomes II, will make an appearance from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at McGavock Nissan at 6312 Milwaukee Ave.

Fans will receive, for $50, an autographed Texas Tech action photo and may bring one additional item to be signed. Those who show up may also get their photo taken with Mahomes and will be able to download it from the Nissan Facebook page.

Proceeds made from the event will go to the Team Luke Foundation and the High Point Village.

"When we partnered with Patrick Mahomes, these are the kind of events I had in mind," Brent McGavock said. "We want to help worthy causes like Team Luke and High Point Village and give fans opportunity for a unique experience."

