Slaton superintendent named nominee for 2017 Superintendent of the Year

Julee Becker, Slaton Independent School District superintendent, has recently been announced a nominee for the 2017 Superintendent of the Year Award.

Becker is the only area superintendent who has been formally nominated for this award, which is sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards.

A state committee will now take into consideration the other 20 nominees and interview them on in Austin from Aug. 25-26. From there five finalist will be selected and of those finalist one person will be announced as Superintendent of the Year on October 7 at the 2017 Texas Association of School Administrators/ TASB Convention in Dallas.

