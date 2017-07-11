Lubbock Fire Rescue contains fire at Hunter's Way Apartments; Red Cross to help victims

Lubbock Fire Rescue is on the scene of a large fire at Hunter's Way Apartment Homes, located at 5550 56th St.

Residents were evacuated as heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the building after the call came in at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

At the moment the fire has been contained, but it is still an active scene. Officials with LFR say building no. 14 was heavily damaged and eight apartments were affected by the blaze.

The Lubbock Fire Marshall has not deemed the building stable and is still unable to investigate what caused the fire. There were 49 first-responders and 11 units on the scene.

At this moment there are no injuries related to this event. However, the American Red Cross is starting to assist the families affected by the blaze.

The disaster volunteers are providing assistance to nearly a dozen families, according to a news release. They have already begun to hand out food, comfort kits with toothbrushes, toothpaste and other personal hygiene products.

Caseworker volunteers will also be on hand to assist these individuals and families in their recovery process. Those interested in assistance relief are encouraged to volunteer by registering at redcross.org/volunteer or donate online at redcross.org/donate.

Donations can also be made by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or texting REDCROSS to 90999 to make $10 donations.

This is also not the first fire at this apartment complex. KCBD has reported fires at that apartment complex in 2016 and in 2014.

