Former Texas Tech golfer competes in US Women's Open

Former Red Raider Elin Arvidsson qualified for the U.S. Women's Open on June 12th, after placing first in a qualifying event in Frankfort, Illinois.

Arvidsson shot 144 to secure her place in the Open field.

Before turning pro, she competed for four years at Texas Tech and she is now sponsored by the Reagor Dykes Auto Group.

“I just had a personal best at the Symetra event and finished in the top 25 out of 144 players," says Arvidsson. "I am excited to be playing this well right now with the U.S. Women’s Open coming up. I am playing with confidence and feel like I am ready.”

Arvidsson will compete this weekend at the Women's U.S. Open in New Jersey.

