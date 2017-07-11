Texas Tech duo takes Team Roping Title at College National Finals Rodeo

Cole Wheeler and Wesley Thorp entered the 2017 College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) with one big goal and that is prove that last year wasn’t a fluke.

The Texas Tech University team ropers did just that, claiming their second straight team roping title in Casper, Wyoming.

“We both were very excited to accomplish what we did at Casper,” Wheeler said. “We won it the year before, but I believe it was more special this time because we proved last year was not just dumb luck. We both agreed we did not have as many nerves as we did last year. I’m sure the experience from the previous year helped with that.”

Not only did Wheeler and Thorp win the team roping title, they dominated at the CNFR, finishing with 260 points.

Wheeler and Thorp posted times of 6.1, 6.8 and 6.4 seconds, respectively in the first three go-rounds then hit 5.9 seconds in the short go for an average of 25.2.

“Cole and Wesley earned their national championship,” first-year rodeo coach Stetson Corman said. “They are two dedicated competitors who know how to win and prove themselves inside and outside of the arena.”

