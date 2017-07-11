Temperatures to remain high, possibility of storms over weekend

Weather conditions are fairly typical for this time of the year. We have warmed into the lower and middle 90's area-wide.

The forecast calls for fair skies tonight with lows in the upper 60's and lower 70's. Gusty winds continue through sunset. Sunshine will return Wednesday with hot daytime highs in the middle 90's.

There is not expected to be significant rainfall during the next 24 hours.

The only opportunity for rainfall in the short term occurs late Thursday night. Models keep most of this activity across the Panhandle north of Amarillo.

If the pattern shifts a little, we could see storms northwestern areas late Thursday night after midnight. Question marks on this scenario right now.

The threat for storms will increase over the weekend. I'm still keeping slight storm chances in the forecast Saturday and Sunday with the highest chance coming up Sunday and Monday. Rain chances are roughly 20 percent each day at the moment.

As a rule of thumb, temperatures should be above average throughout most of the seven-day forecast period with limited opportunities for significant rainfall anytime soon.

