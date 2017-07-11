Water main broken at 49th St, University Avenue

Robinson Cano's 10th-inning homer off Wade Davis lifted the American League to a 2-1 All-Star win.
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.
America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill.
An afternoon fire destroyed an entire building on the grounds of the Hunter's Way Apartment complex in Southwest Lubbock, which included eight apartments totaling nine residents who are left without a home.
A water main has broken near 49th Street and University Avenue.
