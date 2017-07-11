Dog trapped in fire at Hunter's Way Apartments miraculously rescues himself

Crews with LFR comforting Buck and giving him water after he escaped the flames (source: KCBD video)

Buck was trapped in the fire at Hunter's Way but somehow rescued himself (source: KCBD video)

An afternoon fire destroyed an entire building on the grounds of the Hunter's Way Apartment complex in southwest Lubbock, which included eight apartments totaling, nine residents who are left without a home.

The building was deemed too unstable and dangerous, so once the fire was put out the building was demolished.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 spoke with several residents of the building, who say this is obviously shocking, but they are thankful everyone made it out safely.

“Someone’s banging on the door saying hey there is a fire, get out," Eliza Escamilla, resident, said.

Flames quickly engulfed building 14 at Hunter’s Way apartments. Smoke could been seen from several miles away on the West Loop.

It’s certainly not the afternoon any of these residents expected.

And in a split second, residents like Escamilla had to decide what she could save.

“I grabbed my laptop, my I-pad. My diplomas, a few family pictures. Stuff that I knew meant a lot that I couldn’t replace," Escamilla said.

But even through the chaos, and the realization that her apartment is gone, Escamilla says she can find the good in this situation.

“I could be sad, I could be stressing that I’m losing stuff. But, I’m safe," Escamilla said. "And it’s really the best you make of it. It’s better to be optimistic than looking at all of the negative."

Escamilla's positive outlook carried on, as her family came to comfort her. And while our crews were waiting at the scene, something else happened.

Something you might consider a miracle.

Once the flames were contained, something emerged from the staircase. It was a two and half year old dog named Buck.

Buck was trapped at the very top of the building the entire time the fire burned, and even when the roof collapsed.

But somehow, Buck discovered a way to rescue himself and was reunited with one of his owners, Matthew Likes.

Buck was assumed to have lost his life in the fire.

“But then I just looked up and seen him running around in the parking lot all soaked and wet. I don’t know, I was surprised. I don’t know, I was just speechless," Likes said.

Likes says Buck is the silver lining, as he lost all of his other personal belongings.

“It made it a lot better. At least I have something left. I mean I was, I was pretty worried about him," Likes said.

Even Lubbock Fire and Rescue Captain Kevin Ivy says Buck’s survival is remarkable.

“What is really impressive with this, really amazing is the fact that the roof caved in and it didn’t get on the dog. So that is, that is very amazing that he survived," Ivy said.

So while no one will know how Buck did it, the fire crews and his owners are thrilled to know he was determined to make it out of the rubble, and is safe tonight.

“I’m happy he is here. I’m glad," Likes said.

Buck's owners say after surviving and escaping from this fire, he is in need of some medical attention.

His owners say they are looking for a local vet that could help with those costs.

If you know of anyone who might be able to help, you can contact Shelby Boikin at 956-454-9772.

Captain Ivy with Lubbock Fire and Rescue says since the building had to be demolished, an official cause of the fire cannot be determined.

He did say they determined the nature of the fire was accidental.

