Water main break causes traffic problems at 49th & University

The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and 5,800 square km. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.
Robinson Cano's 10th-inning homer off Wade Davis lifted the American League to a 2-1 All-Star win.
Robinson Cano's 10th-inning homer off Wade Davis lifted the American League to a 2-1 All-Star win.
Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.
Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.
Several Republican governors are sending pointed messages to their home-state GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away coverage from...
Several Republican governors are sending pointed messages to their home-state GOP senators to shield their states from Medicaid cuts and other changes to the 2010 health care law that could take away coverage from thousands of their residents.
In the face of unanimous Democratic opposition, the health care bill will crash if just three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it.
In the face of unanimous Democratic opposition, the health care bill will crash if just three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it.