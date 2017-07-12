Water main break causes traffic problems at 49th & University - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Water main break causes traffic problems at 49th & University

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A water main break was reported around 10:00 Tuesday night near 49th Street & University Avenue.

Northbound traffic was brought down to one lane as crews set up cones to deal with the issue. KCBD crews on the scene say a portion of the road appeared to have lifted up, and water was spilling out of it.

Cars drove cautiously through the area due to large amounts of water. 

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as more information becomes available. 

