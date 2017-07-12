Pay it Forward: Salvation Army - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Pay it Forward: Salvation Army

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
This week KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union head out to the Salvation Army in Lubbock for Pay it Forward. 

The Salvation Army in always in need of hygiene products for the people they serve. WesTex put together baskets of shampoos, soaps, toothbrushes, and more for families in need.

A representative from the Salvation Army said, "It's going to help us tremendously, hygiene [products] is something that we need a lot of and we are lacking, so this is going to help us out in a lot of ways." 

"Everyone who comes to the shelter needs this stuff," said another representative, "She needs this stuff everyday, and what an answer to our prayers." 

If you would like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, visit kcbd.com/pif

