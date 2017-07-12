Littlefield police arrest suspect in ACE Hardware burglary

President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues.
President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues.
Since Democrats uniformly oppose the effort, McConnell needs the votes of 50 of the 52 GOP senators to prevail.
Since Democrats uniformly oppose the effort, McConnell needs the votes of 50 of the 52 GOP senators to prevail.
In the face of unanimous Democratic opposition, the health care bill will crash if just three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it.
In the face of unanimous Democratic opposition, the health care bill will crash if just three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it.
He was experiencing dehydration and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
He was experiencing dehydration and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Store closing sales at the affected locations will begin Tuesday.
Store closing sales at the affected locations will begin Tuesday.