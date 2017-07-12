Littlefield police arrest suspect in ACE Hardware burglary - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Littlefield police arrest suspect in ACE Hardware burglary

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Littlefield Police Department) (Source: Littlefield Police Department)
LITTLEFIELD, TX (KCBD) -

Detectives with the Littlefield Police Department have arrested a man accused of breaking into the ACE Hardware store Tuesday morning.

Christopher Morris, 27, of Amherst, was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by Littlefield PD.

Littlefield officials say anonymous tips were received that resulted in a positive ID and arrest.

