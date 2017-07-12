Littlefield police searching for ACE Hardware burglar - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Littlefield police searching for ACE Hardware burglar

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Littlefield Police Department) (Source: Littlefield Police Department)
LITTLEFIELD, TX (KCBD) -

Detectives with the Littlefield Police Department are searching for a man who broke into the ACE Hardware store Tuesday morning.

According to police, it happened early in the morning.

In one image, the man is holding a shovel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Littlefield Police Department at 806-385-5161.

