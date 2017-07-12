Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center in need of volunteers

The Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center is looking for volunteers to help with lessons, inventory, and grooming for their horses.
In the face of unanimous Democratic opposition, the health care bill will crash if just three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it.
Federal safety regulators are investigating the death of a 14-year-old Lubbock, TX girl whose family says she was electrocuted in a bathtub at her father's home in Lovington, NM. The family says her death involved a cell phone that had been plugged in to power.
The Ranch House Restaurant, located at 1520 Buddy Holly Ave., has closed its doors after 45 years in Lubbock.
Announced as the nominee in a curt, early morning tweet by Trump, and without the pageantry of a Rose Garden ceremony, the hearing will offer the first public, close-up look at Christopher Wray's background.
