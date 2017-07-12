Olton City Council terminates City Manager Marvin Tillman

During a closed session of the Olton City Council at Noon today, the city manager Marvin Tillman was terminated. This comes after a grand jury indicted him on felony charges of impersonating an officer and two charges of theft of property.

Earlier this month, a Lamb County grand jury returned a felony indictment alleging Marvin Tillman, Olton City Manager, impersonated a peace officer.

This indictment stems from a Texas Rangers investigation that resulted in a felony complaint against Tillman in May, according to The Olton Enterprise. This complaint alleges he impersonated a peace officer by operating an official marked police vehicle.

The complaint goes on to say he was attempting to slow down Isidro Romo by activating emergency lights of said vehicle, according to the Enterprise.

Tillman was originally arrested on May 5 after a grand jury handed up two third-degree felony charges, which stemmed from that Texas Rangers investigation.

After Tillman’s arrest, Olton Mayor Mark McFadden said Tillman wanted to take a vacation and formally announced he would be away from city offices for a two-week period. On May 12, he was put on paid leave for 60 days.

