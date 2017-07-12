Olton City Council terminates City Manager Marvin Tillman

Announced as the nominee in a curt, early morning tweet by Trump, and without the pageantry of a Rose Garden ceremony, the hearing will offer the first public, close-up look at Christopher Wray's background.
Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.
In the face of unanimous Democratic opposition, the health care bill will crash if just three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it.
Robinson Cano's 10th-inning homer off Wade Davis lifted the American League to a 2-1 All-Star win.
Travel on University Avenue near 48th Street has been reduced to two lanes in each direction due to a water main break on Tuesday, July 11.
