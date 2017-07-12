Lanes reduced on University near 48th Street

Provided by City of Lubbock

Travel on University Avenue near 48th Street has been reduced to two lanes in each direction due to a water main break on Tuesday, July 11.

Pipeline crews have repaired the main, but repairs to the pavement continue.

The pavement repair is expected to be complete by Monday, July 17. The lane reduction will remain in place until the repair is complete.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution if driving in the work zone and to seek alternate routes when possible.