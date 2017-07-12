Ranch House Restaurant closing after 45 years in Lubbock

The Ranch House Restaurant, located at 1520 Buddy Holly Ave., has closed its doors after 45 years in Lubbock.

Located in downtown Lubbock's Depot District, the Ranch House Restaurant was established in 1972.

Originally opened by the Jordan Family. Previous owners include Joe and Joyce Wofford, followed by Robert and Sharen Musselman.

Tanya Wofford took over the restaurant in November 2015.

