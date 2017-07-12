6-Man Coaching Clinic and All-Star Games

We are 50 days from the start of high school football and our KCBD Sports team is in Wichita Falls at the 6-man coaching clinic previewing the upcoming season.

There are hundreds of class 1A coaches from all over the state, learning and sharing offensive and defensive strategies trying to better their program.

"It's my opinion that 1A has the best collection of coaches in the state," said Josh Stanaland, Jayton's Head Football Coach. "It's a tight nit group and anybody in this line, there's 200 coaches standing here and you can go tap them on their shoulder and any one of them would give you their play book or do anything they could for you. It's awesome and we have a good group of guys who I wouldn't want to coach at any other level."

