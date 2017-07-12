10 former Red Raiders to be inducted into Southwest Conference H - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

10 former Red Raiders to be inducted into Southwest Conference Hall of Fame

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Ten former Red Raiders will be inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame.

The Southwest Conference Hall of Fame is one of four separate halls housed within the Texas Sports Hall of Fame located in Waco, Texas.

The 2017 induction class will be enshrined during a luncheon prior to the Texas Tech football season opener against Eastern Washington.

  • Rodney Allison (1975-77; Football)
  • Marcus Coleman (1992-95; Football)
  • Will Flemons (1990-93; Men’s Basketball)
  • Ruben Garcia (1970-73; Baseball)
  • Byron Hanspard (1994-96; Football)
  • Larry Hays (1987-2008; Baseball; Head Coach)
  • Thomas Howard (1974-76; Football)
  • James Mays (1978-81; Track and Field)
  • Robert McKinney (1966-70; Men’s Golf)
  • Alicia Thompson (1994-98; Women’s Basketball)

The luncheon will take place on Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena, inside the City Bank Room.

