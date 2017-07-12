Warrant reveals bloody cell phone led to arrest in Wagner Park murder

A bloody cell phone led to the arrest of a man in the shooting death at a Lubbock park earlier this week, according to the arrest warrant.

Officers with the Lubbock Police Department were called to Wagner Park at Elgin Ave. and 26th Street around 6:20 p.m. Monday. Witnesses told police two men were fighting and one pulled a gun and shot the other.

The warrant says after 23-year-old Jose Gomez was shot once, 29-year-old Steven Buckley Jr. tried to pull a backpack off of Gomez. Gomez held on to the backpack and the report says Buckley shot him again. Gomez let go of the backpack, Buckley took it and ran off.

Gomez was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department reported Buckley was arrested Tuesday in Levelland.

According to the warrant, Buckley's cell phone was found at the park Monday night, covered with blood. Police were able to use the phone to find him, ultimately leading to his arrest.

There are no details as to what was in the backpack.

Buckley faces a charge of murder and is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.

