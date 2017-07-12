Family of 7 loses everything in Hunter's Way Apartment fire

Eight families are without a home following a fire at the Hunter's Way Apartments on Tuesday.

One family of seven, with five kids, is now left dealing with the loss of their home, and everything in it.

After the fire, Destinee, a friend of the family, decided to ask the community for help.

"Nyquisha and her sister, they're constantly helping people. So, I felt like just in their time of need, we could all come together as a community, and help those that lost everything," Destinee said.

Johnson and her sister have lived at Hunter's Way since November. She lived their with her sister and her five nieces and nephews.

Her sister and the kids were at home at the time of the fire, but were only able to save themselves, leaving them homeless and in need of help.

Not only did the family lose everything in an apartment fire, Johnson also just lost her grandmother recently, and is preparing for a funeral this weekend, giving Destinee all the more reason to step in and ask for help for this family, as they deal with an immeasurable loss.

"On top of this, to lose everything, to not even have clothes to go bury your grandmother...that's kinda hard," Destinee said.

Johnson said she lost some of the sentimental items her grandmother had just given her in the fire.

But they are thankful all of them were able to escape the fire, and that they are all together today, moving forward, trying to figure out their next steps.

"They've kept family together, that's their main thing. As long as they have one another, we can help them get everything else," Destinee said.

The children range in age from eight to two years old. All of them except the two-year-old girl will be starting school in six weeks, and are in need of everything.

"A stability to let them know that they can just go to school and get their education and not worry about where we're going to stay, or, are we going to have clothes after this?" Destinee said.

The family says the Red Cross has helped them out tremendously in this situation, but they are still in need of help.

You can find Nyquisha Johnson on Facebook if you'd like to help.

The Red Cross is also in need of financial donations. You can find their information here:

RELATED LINK: Lubbock Area Red Cross

FACEBOOK: Nyquisha Johnson

