Former Matador teacher charged with improper relationship, sexual assault of a child

A former teacher from the town of Matador is in the Garza County Jail Wednesday night, charged with three felony warrants.

Shonna Calaway has been charged with two counts of improper relationship with a student and one count of sexual assault of a child.

The warrants were issued out of Motley County.

Calaway is being held on a $75,000 bond.

The Motley County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing.

