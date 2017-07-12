Checkers Live Oak making title waves in the sport of cutting

Idalou native Stuart Bozeman and Checkers Live Oak, his 7-year-old bay quarter horse, also known as Elanor, had a spectacular 2016 season.

The duo grabbed a top 15 national ranking and earned over $180,000. Elanor was the top-earning horse in the National Cutting Horse Association.

Bozeman knew Elanor was special but he didn't know how special. "They don't tell you when they're two or three years old how good they might wind up being," said Bozeman. "She turned out to be a pretty good one."

