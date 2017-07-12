Checkers Live Oak making title waves in the sport of cutting

Russell Westbrook won best male athlete at The ESPYS, while Olympic gymnast Simone Biles earned best female athlete honors.
Russell Westbrook won best male athlete at The ESPYS, while Olympic gymnast Simone Biles earned best female athlete honors.
Chuck Blazer, the pioneering American soccer executive who admissions of corruption set off a global scandal that ultimately toppled FIFA President Sepp Blatter, has died at age 72.
Chuck Blazer, the pioneering American soccer executive who admissions of corruption set off a global scandal that ultimately toppled FIFA President Sepp Blatter, has died at age 72.
Idalou native Stuart Bozeman and Checkers Live Oak, his 7-year-old bay quarter horse, also known as Elanor, had a spectacular 2016 season.
Idalou native Stuart Bozeman and Checkers Live Oak, his 7-year-old bay quarter horse, also known as Elanor, had a spectacular 2016 season.
We are 50 days from the start of high school football and our KCBD Sports team is in Wichita Falls at the 6-man coaching clinic previewing the upcoming season.
We are 50 days from the start of high school football and our KCBD Sports team is in Wichita Falls at the 6-man coaching clinic previewing the upcoming season.
Ten former Red Raiders will be inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame.
Ten former Red Raiders will be inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame.