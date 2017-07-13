Man hospitalized after early morning crash into utility pole

Accident investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are investigating a serious accident that sent one man to the hospital early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of 82nd Street.

Officers say the vehicle was traveling east on 82nd Street when the driver lost control and hit a utility pole.

There were two men in the car and one was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.