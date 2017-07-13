LPD issues warrant for suspect in 2014 cold case murder

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
Since Democrats uniformly oppose the effort, McConnell needs the votes of 50 of the 52 GOP senators to prevail.
Since Democrats uniformly oppose the effort, McConnell needs the votes of 50 of the 52 GOP senators to prevail.
President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues.
President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues.
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office confirms that a suspect is in custody following a pursuit through East Lubbock.
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office confirms that a suspect is in custody following a pursuit through East Lubbock.
Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department issued a murder warrant on Tuesday for the man they believe is responsible for the 2014 cold case murder of Ernest Turman.
Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department issued a murder warrant on Tuesday for the man they believe is responsible for the 2014 cold case murder of Ernest Turman.