LPD issues warrant for suspect in 2014 cold case murder

Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department issued a murder warrant on Tuesday for the man they believe is responsible for the 2014 cold case murder of Ernest Turman.

Michael Homer, 29, was already in the custody of federal agents when the murder warrant was issued.

On October 5th, 2014, officers were called to the 6500 block of Avenue R in response to shots fired. When officers arrived they found the victim, Ernest Truman dead, on the sidewalk at Eagle Pointe Townhomes, which was abandoned at the time. It is a few blocks from Lowery Field.

Through the investigation, as well as gathering witness statements and tips to Crimeline, LPD detectives were able to gather enough evidence to issue the warrant.

His bond is currently set at $300,000.

