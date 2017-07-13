Suspect in custody following pursuit through East Lubbock

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office confirms that a suspect is in custody following a pursuit through East Lubbock.

It ended on North Avenue Q and Yellow House River just east of Mackenzie Park.

Deputies said the suspect abandoned the vehicle and took off on pursuit, but was quickly taken in custody.

The Lubbock Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the pursuit.

Deputies, the DPS helicopter and a LSO K-9 unit remained on scene, sweeping the area to make sure the suspect did not drop anything during the pursuit.

We will continue to follow this investigation.

