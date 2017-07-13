Food for Thought Report: 7.13 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 7.13

Food for Thought Report: 7.13

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
No Violations
Ashmore Inn & Suites 4019 S. Loop 289 -
Blue Oasis Italian Ice (mobile) 5217 82nd -
Blue Oasis Italian Ice 5217 82nd -
Burger King 5401 N. MLK -
The Escape Kitchen 1602 42nd -
Eskimo Hut 305 Frankford -
Healthy Meals to Go #5 5206 82nd -
LBK Prof. Firefighters Assoc. 8517 Urban -
Now We Taco'N 2511 41st -
Pie's Place (4th On Broadway) 2211 29th -
Potato Corner 6002 Slide -
Sam's Club #8270 (grocery) 6016 Marsha Sharp -
Sam's Club #8270 (produce) 6016 Marsha Sharp -
Sam's Club #8270 (bakery) 6016 Marsha Sharp -
Sam's Club #8270 (meat) 6016 Marsha Sharp -
S.O.G. Funnel Cake (mfu) 8603 Ave. P -
United Market Street #553 (seasonal) 4425 19th -
United Market Street #505 (seasonal) 401 Slide -
One Violation
Big Lots #1915 5402 4th 34
DBS Kid's Ice 4322 Justice 9
Family Dollar Store 2646 MLK 11
Great American Bagel 5401 N. MLK 36
Pizza Hut 5401 N. MLK 32
Rejuvenate Coffee Bar 6524 Slide 32
Starbucks Coffee Co. 5401 N. MLK 32
Two or More Violations
Charley's Philly Steaks 6002 Slide 37,39
Dollar General #1875 908 Slide 10,11
Lubbock International Airport 5401 N. MLK 32,42
Sam's Club #8270 (Café) 6016 Marsha Sharp 10,39
Staybridge Suites 2515 19th 22,33
Stripes #099 1818 Ave. A 37,46
Good Vibes Nutrition 6625 W. 19th 10,34,45
Tea 2 Go 7320 Milwaukee 18,34,46
Little Caesar's of Lubbock 7301 University 32,36,39,42
Little Caesar's of Lubbock 407 Frankford 10,34,39,42
Pinkie's BBQ 10207 Hwy 87 18,28,33,39,43
Pizza Hut/Wing Street 3001 50th 32,33,39,42,43
Taco Bell/TCBY 5713 W. 4th 19,31,32,42,45
Weinerschnitzel #785 6319 82nd 10,34,39,45,46
La Quinta Inn #922 4115 Marsha Sharp 21,22,31,37,42,47
Burger King 1801 Marsha Sharp 10,18,22,28,35,39,42,45
Stripes #149 5801 19th 9,10,18,21,22,31,42,43,45
Burger King #23128 5212 4th

6,9,10,14,18,21,

22,31,35,40,42,45

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

Powered by Frankly