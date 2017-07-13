Lubbock MMA fighter Derek Campos getting ready to headline Bellator 181

Lubbock native Derek Campos is gearing up for one of the biggest fights of his career.

He's the main event for Bellator 181, facing rival Brandon Girtz.

Campos comes into the fight with a record of (18-6), while Girtz' record is (14-6).

This fight will be the second time that these two fighters have met in the decagon.

Derek Campos won the first fight by unanimous decision, while Brandon Girtz took the second fight by technical knockout.

With this being the rubber match between Campos and Girtz, here is how Derek Campos visualizes the fight ending.

"With my hand raised at the end of it, that is how I visualize it," Derek Campos said. "Whether it be me knocking him out, technical knockout, or submission, I am going to push until Brandon breaks, I am going to push until my hand is raised. So, that's where my heart is."

Bellator 181 will take place on Friday, July 14, at the Winstar Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

The fight will be televised on Spike-TV, and will start at 8 p.m. Central Standard time.

