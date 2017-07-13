Lubbock Country Club hosting West Texas Amateur Golf Tournament Friday through Sunday

Lubbock Country Club will be hosting the 89th West Texas Amateur Golf Tournament, held Friday through Sunday.

This is the first TGA Championship there since 1987, when the Texas Senior Amateur was won by Don Addington.

Among the 144 golfers in the field Friday are former Red Raider basketball player Jesus Arenas and KLLL Radio's Mudflap.

We know Arenas is a good basketball player, but how is he at golf?

"Probably not as good as basketball, but I don't know how good a basketball player I was. I'm decent, but it depends how things go tomorrow. For me it's coming out here and trying to shoot 3 days in the mid 70s, low 70s."

Mudflap was on the waiting list and recently learned a spot opened, putting him in the field.

"I'm terrible. I'll be the worst one out here. No, I'll give it my best shot. Just playing three days will be good. I've been looking forward to this for a long time."

Mudflap tees off 8:44 a.m. and Arenas at 1:33 p.m. out at the Lubbock Country Club.

We wish them the best of luck.

