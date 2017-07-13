Lubbock Country Club hosting West Texas Amateur Golf Tournament Friday through Sunday

Lubbock Country Club will be hosting the 89th West Texas Amateur Golf Tournament, held Friday through Sunday.
Lubbock native Derek Campos is gearing up for one of the biggest fights of his career.
Most graduated high school seniors won’t get the chance to strap on the pads again for a high school game.
Russell Westbrook won best male athlete at The ESPYS, while Olympic gymnast Simone Biles earned best female athlete honors.
Chuck Blazer, the pioneering American soccer executive who admissions of corruption set off a global scandal that ultimately toppled FIFA President Sepp Blatter, has died at age 72.
