Warrant: Father helped 16-year-old murder suspect hide from police

First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues.
President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues.
Since Democrats uniformly oppose the effort, McConnell needs the votes of 50 of the 52 GOP senators to prevail.
Since Democrats uniformly oppose the effort, McConnell needs the votes of 50 of the 52 GOP senators to prevail.
The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Alex Jordan Flores.
The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Alex Jordan Flores.
LPD says there tends to be an increase in car break-ins during the summertime, particularly during the months of June through August, when the city averages about 11 reports of vehicle break-ins each day.
LPD says there tends to be an increase in car break-ins during the summertime, particularly during the months of June through August, when the city averages about 11 reports of vehicle break-ins each day.