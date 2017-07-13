Warrant: Father helped 16-year-old murder suspect hide from police

The father of a 16-year-old murder suspect has been arrested, charged with hindering apprehension/prosecution of a felon.

A warrant was issued on Tuesday for the arrest of 39-year-old Adrian Constancio.

His son, 16-year-old Christopher Hernandez, was arrested on Saturday, July 8, accused of the murder of 18-year-old Ezekial Gonzales.

Hernandez was arrested at East 7th Street and Beach Avenue around 12:40 a.m.

Gonzales was murdered at a party on Tuesday, at the corner of 48th Street and Avenue U. LPD identified Hernandez as the prime suspect.

A directive to apprehend Hernandez was issued on Thursday, July 6 and, though it is against LPD policy to release information regarding juveniles, Hernandez was judged to be a danger to the public.

According to Constancio's arrest warrant, he spoke to police multiple times and denied knowing where his son was each time. The report says extensive measures were taken by the Investigation Services Bureau to search and apprehend Hernandez.

"There were many man hours spent trying to locate Hernandez to protect him from threats against him as well as the threat he posed to society after committing a murder," the police report states.

The warrant says Constancio tried to help Hernandez with an escape plan out of Lubbock.

Constancio was arrested on July 12 and is being held on a $30,000 bond in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

RELATED STORY: 18-year-old shot, killed at Tuesday night party; family asks for funeral donations

RELATED STORY: Family remembers shooting victim Ezekial Gonzales

RELATED STORY: LPD officers called to Zeke Gonzales memorial

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.