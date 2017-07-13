Area All-Stars gear up for Six-Man Division 1 football game

Most graduated high school seniors won’t get the chance to strap on the pads again for a high school game.

But eight local players that played in Division 1 of Six-Man football will get the chance to represent their high school and the game they love, one more time.

Miguel Gomez – New Home

Anthony Sosa- Ira

Corbin Sumners – Borden County

Colton McNabb – Ropes

Johnathan Rivas – Whiteface

Kameron Todd – Paducah

Angel Morales – Hart

Abram Carlos – Hart

"It is definitely an honor," Ropes Eagle Colton McNabb said. "All of our hard work from this year is getting recognized. They have seen the work we have put in and we get the chance to play one last football game. For most of us, that aren’t going to play college ball.”

"This has been a blessed year, and this is kind of the icing on top of the cake," Borden County Coyote Corbin Sumners said. "I just love being out here with all of these guys."

"It kind of pays off. When you work throughout high school and you work with your heart and give your best," New Home Leopard Miguel Gomez said.

All eight of the local All-Star players will take the field on Friday night in Wichita Falls, in the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association Division 1 All-Star game.

On Saturday, we will have 13 local All-Stars play in the Six-Man Division 2 game, as well as four local boys and six local girls playing in the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association All-Star Basketball games.

We will hear from them on Friday night, as we preview the Division 2 game and both basketball games.

