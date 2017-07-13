Lubbock police searching for suspect in July 4 shooting

The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Alex Jordan Flores.

Flores is wanted for aggravated assault in connection to a shooting at the Park Apartments on July 4.

If anyone has information regarding Flores' location, please call Crime Line at 741-1000.

Flores is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'7, 170 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a scar on his eyebrow.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

