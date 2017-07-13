Zumba instructors holding fundraiser for Floydada grad with leuk - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Zumba instructors holding fundraiser for Floydada grad with leukemia

FLOYDADA, TX (KCBD) -

A group of local Zumba instructors will be gathering on Friday night to collect donations for an 18-year-old Floydada graduate diagnosed with leukemia.

The fundraiser will run from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the old Floydada High School gym.

Come on out to dance or donate and help Pricilla fight leukemia!

