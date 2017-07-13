Avoid summer burns when temperatures rise

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Wednesday gave unanimous approval to what could soon be the first gene therapy to be marketed in the United States.
Mistakes are much more likely to occur with handwritten prescriptions for opioid painkillers than with electronic ones, a new study finds.
Middle-aged and older adults who start eating better also tend to live longer, a large new study shows.
Using a breathing device to treat sleep apnea may help you get a good night's rest, but it might not lower your risk of dying from a stroke or heart condition, a new analysis suggests.
Expectant mothers have been warned for years to avoid cigarettes. Now researchers report another reason to follow that advice: Teens and young adults whose mothers smoked during pregnancy may be more likely to break the law and be antisocial.
Lifestyle counseling could help protect the long-term heart health of adults who aren't yet at high risk for heart attack and stroke, a panel of medical experts says.
It's worked wonders for men battling erectile dysfunction, and now early research suggests that Viagra -- when added to artery-opening stents -- might cut a patient's odds for clots.
